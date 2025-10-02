'Triumph of good over evil': PM Modi greets nation on Vijaya Dashami festival Dussehra 2025: The Prime Minister emphasised Gandhi’s unwavering belief in service and compassion as the true means of empowering people. He reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to continue walking on Bapu’s path as India advances towards the vision of building a Viksit Bharat.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, emphasising the festival’s timeless message of righteousness prevailing over falsehood and evil.

Message of victory and values

Highlighting the significance of the day, PM Modi said that Vijaya Dashami symbolises the eternal truth that good and virtue always outweigh evil and deceit. He wished that the festival would inspire people across the country to embrace courage, wisdom, and devotion as guiding forces in life.

Call for inspiration

The Prime Minister expressed hope that this sacred occasion would encourage individuals to remain steadfast on the path of truth and righteousness. According to him, Dussehra is not only about celebrating the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana but also about rekindling the inner strength to conquer negativity and uphold justice and dharma.

Extending festive greetings

Conveying his greetings to citizens, PM Modi described all Indians as members of one large national family and extended his warm wishes for a joyous and meaningful Vijaya Dashami. He underscored that such festivals strengthen unity and bring people closer together, reinforcing the nation's cultural spirit.

PM honouring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, recalling his extraordinary life that changed the course of history. He remarked that Bapu showed the world how courage paired with simplicity could become a powerful tool for transformative change.

Commitment to Gandhian ideals

The Prime Minister emphasised Gandhi’s unwavering belief in service and compassion as the true means of empowering people. He reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to continue walking on Bapu’s path as India advances towards the vision of building a Viksit Bharat.