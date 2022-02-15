Man from Haryana drunk dials 112 to call Police, just to check if they show up | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IPSPANKAJNAIN Man from Haryana drunk dials 112 to call Police, just to check if they show up

Highlights A drunk man from Haryana dialed 112 to call police.

He did it just to see if the police car shows up.

IPS Pankaj Jain tweeted a video of the man's interaction with police.

In a peculiar incident from Haryana, a man drunk-dialed the emergency number 112. The police reported on the spot and to their surprise, the man had no emergency except that he only wanted to check if the police show up.

IPS Officer Pankaj Nain shared a video of the man interacting with police, on his Twitter handle. Nain wrote, "After drinking, the public remembers the police. Since the man did not see the police car for 2 days, he drunk dialled them at 112 . The incident is from Panchkula. ( PS - Police resources are already scarce , don't misuse them )".

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “The train at five o'clock in the evening was not coming. I was walking and didn't see any cars. So I wanted to call and see whether the police were working or not.”

"I had beer around half an hour back. Just wanted to check if the police arrives", the man further added. The police strongly questioned him for a trivial call. The man is 42-years old and has been identified as Naresh Kumar of Tapriya village of Raipurrani.

