Delhi: Zomato delivery guy dies after drunk police constable's car hits his bike

The road accident took place outside Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Budh Vihar, Rohini. The youth has been identified as Salil Tripathi, who used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato.

Abhay Parashar Reported by: Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2022 19:18 IST
Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi

Highlights

  • Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi was killed in an accident in Rohini's Budh Vihar.
  • His bike was hit by a drunk police constable in Delhi, who has now been arrested.
  • Tripathi was the sole bread earner in his family, and his father died due to Covid 19.

A Zomato delivery executive died after his bike was hit by a car driven by a police constable. As per reports, the constable was under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in Rohini's  Budh Vihar in Delhi. The Delhi Police has said that the constable has been arrested.

The delivery guy was the lone bread earner in his family, whose father succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave.

The road accident took place outside Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Budh Vihar, Rohini. The youth has been identified as Salil Tripathi, who used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato. 

The accident took place on January 8. A Maruti Breeza car had hit a DTC bus and Zomato bike rider in the in Rohini. This Brezza car was driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra, who was posted at the Rohini North police station.

