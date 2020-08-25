Drive to Murthal Dhaba post lockdown turns fatal for friends. Highlights risks on NH and need for precautions

First outing to Murthal Dhaba for five friends from Rohini, Delhi turned fatal for four. The accident highlights the need for safety measures to be taken on a road trip to Murthal, a popular weekend destination for people in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Drive to a popular Dhaba in Murthal (Haryana) for a midnight snack turned fatal for four school friends from Rohini when their car met with an accident on the National Highway-44 connecting Delhi to Chandigarh. When five friends --all in their early 20s-- decided to take a trip to Sonipat's famous Dhaba they would have never imagined what lied in store. Four out of the five friends did not survive the crash. Subham Sharma, Tushar Gupta, Vaibhav Sakral and Megha Khatri, all 23 years of age, died in the accident while another Jyoti Swaroop was injured.

According to the eyewitnesses, the youth driving the car lost control of the vehicle near Pahalwan Dhaba when a man tried to cross the road. The car then hit the divider and flipped multiple times before landing on the other side of the road. A truck coming from the opposite side hits the car killing four of them.

This was the first outing for five friends from Rohini post lockdown.

But this is not the first accident on National Highway 44 near Murthal. On July 4, 2020, three persons were killed near Murthal after an unknown vehicle hit their car when they were driving to a Dhaba nearby.

On March 12, 2020, A youth died while his friend was seriously injured when an unknown vehicle hit their i20 on when the two where on their way to Murthal.

On August 9, 2019, Three friends who were out to celebrate a birthday party of one of them were killed after their car overturned near Murthal Dhaba.

On Jan 23, 2019, A teen dies and two of his friends get injured when their car hits the divider near Murthal.

Precautions while driving to one of your popular Murthal Dhabas

Avoid travelling high speed at night if you are driving at night. Avoid travelling at night especially during monsoon or winters. Limit your brakes at 60 or 70 km/h to control the vehicle in case a sudden distraction comes out of sudden Do not drive to close to the divider as you won't be in a position to manoeuvre if someone comes on the road from the other side. Driving slightly away from divider also helps you avoid some cobbled stones or bricks from the divider that is usual during monsoon Maintain distance from the speeding trucks who often change lane without following rules and overtake from the wrong side. Always be prepared for vehicles coming from the wrong side as local drivers often take the short route to escape a long U-turn or crossing.

