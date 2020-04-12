Image Source : ANI Drive-through coronavirus testing centre launched in Gurugram

As the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing in the country, the drive-through sample collection center has been set up in Gurugram to make COVID-19 testing easier for residents. Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, told reporters that the screening for suspected patients can be conducted free of cost for all suspected patients at the drive-through sample collection centers without hassles.

"One can apply for the test by filling details online. The patient can reach the spot by driving himself/herself or can be accompanied by another person. It takes about 1-2 minutes to collect nasal or throat swab and the reports will be given online in no time.

It is, however, compulsory for those who want to be tested for COVID-19 to obtain a prescription from an established in collaboration with the Healthians testing group at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Singh also informed that there are plans to open more such drive-through centers in the city in the coming days.

Earlier this week, India's first drive-through COVID-19 test site was operational in west Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

The total number of positive cases in the country has risen to 7,703, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 11.

As per the notification by the ICMR at 9 pm on Saturday, 600 testes positive for SARS-CoV-2. According to the ICMR, the total figure includes those confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

