DRDO successfully conducts high-speed rocket sled test of fighter aircraft escape system | VIDEO

Chandigarh:

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h- validating canopy severance, ejection sequencing, and complete aircrew-recovery at Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

Watch the video

The test was conducted in collaboration with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This complex dynamic test places India in an elite club of nations with advanced in-house escape system testing capability.

Dynamic ejection tests are significantly more complex than static tests, such as the net test or the zero-zero test, and real measure for evaluating ejection seat performance and efficacy of the canopy severance system. A dual-sled system with the LCA aircraft forebody was propelled to precisely controlled velocity through phased firing of multiple solid propellant rocket motors.

Rajnath Singh compliments DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL, and industry on the successful conduct of the high-speed rocket sled test of the fighter aircraft escape system and described it as a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capability towards self-reliance.