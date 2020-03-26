DRDO scientists developing products essential to fight COVID-19

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists are in the process of developing many products essential to tackle coronavirus. DRDO Chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy told news agency ANI that hand sanitizers developed by the organization are already being distributed to many people.

"In the last 15-20 days, we have supplied more than 20,000 sanitizer bottles to various agencies," Reddy said.

"We have also developed N-99 and 3 layered masks, we have produced more than 20,000 masks and supplied to various agencies, including Delhi Police," he further added.

"Some time back DRDO developed a ventilator along with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT), its technology has been transferred to the industry. An industry in Mysore is producing the secondary version of that ventilator now"

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus there has been a panic buying of essential items. Things like hand sanitizers and face masks have become high demand, high-priority items that people have been buying on a large scale.

Coronavirus has thus far infected over 600 people in India killing 13. Worldwide, the death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed the 20,000 mark.