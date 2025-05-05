DRDO, Indian Navy conduct successful trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine | VIDEO The DRDO and Indian Navy have successfully completed a validation trial of the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), a new underwater weapon designed to detect and deter enemy ships and submarines.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully carried out the validation trial of the indigenously developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), marking a significant step in strengthening India’s underwater warfare capabilities.

The MIGM system, designed to detect and target enemy vessels using multiple influence sensors, is set to be inducted into the Indian Navy soon. Once deployed, it will serve as a potent deterrent against the intrusion of enemy ships and submarines into Indian maritime territory.

MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad are the production partners for the system.

The validation trial marks a crucial milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies and boosts the Navy’s ability to secure key maritime zones against hostile underwater threats.