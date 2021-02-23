Image Source : TWITTER@DRDO DRDO conducts two successful launches of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), the Defence Ministry said. The launches were carried out Monday from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

“The current launches were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign. On both occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range. VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System (WCS) were deployed during the trials,” a statement said.

During the test launches, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as radar, deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

“The present trials have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will be conducted shortly before deployment on Indian Naval ships. Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy,” the statement added.

