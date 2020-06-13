Image Source : TWITTER Dramatic visuals show four-storey building crashing in West Bengal's Midnapore

A four-storey residential building came crashing down in West Bengal's Midnapore district on Saturday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Dramatic visuals on social media showed the building collapsing like a house of cards into a canal. The building, first, leans to its front and collapsing into the canal amid cries of scared people. Two of its top floors could be seen getting detached from the rest of the building under the impact.

Watch | A four-storey apartment building collapsed like a house of cards this morning at Daspur in Bengal's West Midnapore district, no casualty reported. .

Locals say the collapse was triggered by a canal being dug just next to the building.

Officials said there were no casualties as the residents had vacated the structure after it began shaking while the canal was being dredged.

The dredging work was going on in Gomrai canal in Daspur block of the district for the last few weeks, and the foundation of the building that sat on its edge might have got damaged due to that.

Though nobody was injured, the residents could not recover much of their belongings in time, they added.

