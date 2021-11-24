UP: Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue found desecrated in Khanpur; villagers stage protests, block roads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue found desecrated in Khanpur

Tensions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Khanpur village after a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar was found desecrated. According to the details, the incident was reported from Sarai Lakhansi area in Mau district after locals noticed the statue and went on a rampage.

Commenting on the incident, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule said the officials of district administration and police reached the spot and ensured the replacement of the statue after which the situation was normalised.

Policemen have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid recurrence of any untoward incident, the SP said adding that an FIR against unidentified miscreants has been lodged for damaging the statue.

The Ambedkar statue installed in Khanpur village was damaged by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday. The locals claimed that the hand and face of the statue was damaged by hitting it with bricks.

As the news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered there along with local politicians.

The angry mob of villagers also blocked the Ranipur road and staged a massive demonstration which ended only after a new statue was installed.

