Doctors' nationwide strike: Which medical services remain affected? Check details

Significantly, FORDA has first announced the strike in a statement released on Sunday, aiming to show solidarity with the victims and address broader issues of safety for healthcare workers.

"As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of RG Kar, we announce a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay," FORDA stated earlier.

It further also presented five demands to the authorities, including the expeditious acceptance of residents' demands, no police brutality, swift justice for the deceased, security protocols for healthcare workers, and the formation of an expert committee to expedite the ratification of the Central Healthcare Protection Act in the aftermath of the incident.

Moreover, the Resident Doctors' Association also called on the authorities not to politicize their agitation or tarnish its cause. "It’s humanity that is at stake here," FORDA emphasized.

"We request everyone to collectively support and help doctors—they're wounded from within," the statement added.