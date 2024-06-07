DK Shivakumar, Shashi Tharoor bat for Rahul Gandhi as Parliament to get LoP after 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi for his role in Congress’ performance in the Lok Sabha elections and demanded him to be made the Leader of Oppossition in theParliament.

Tharoor said, "He and Congress president (Mallikarjun) Kharge campaigned extensively throughout the country, but Mr Kharge is in the Rajya Sabha where he leads the Opposition and it would only be fitting that Rahul Gandhi does the same in the Lok Sabha. I have certainly conveyed my view both publicly and privately in that regard.”

Rahul Gandhi is 'Man of the match' of Lok Sabha polls: Tharoor

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he said, "I think we have a strong number now to stand up to the government and it (Leader of Opposition) should be a leader who is undoubtedly the most popular in the party.” During an interview with PTI, Tharoor called Gandhi scion as "the man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would be fitting that he takes the role of the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

What DK Shivakumar said?

On the other hand, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar also pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition. “We want Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament”, said deputy chief minister. His remarks came after a meeting held by Rahul Gandhi at Congress Bhawan in Bengaluru. Meetingw as attended by all the candidates who took part in the Lok Sabha elections along with CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Parliament has no LoP since 10 years

Notably, the Congress is eyeing the post of the Leader of Opposition which was vacant for last 10 years. Officially recognised in “The salary and allowance of Leader of opposition act, 1977, LoP is the leader of the largest opposition party which has at least 10 per cent seats in the house.

As in both 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, no opposition party had fulfilled this criteria, there was no LoP. But now,the Congress party has more than 10 per cent seats and thus is in the position to make its leader the LoP.

(With Inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha election results 2024: Rahul Gandhi's victory margin from Rae Bareli highest in UP