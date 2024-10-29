Diwali 2024: List of states that have imposed restrictions on use of firecrackers during Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check the list of states that have imposed complete ban on firecrackers this Diwali.

Diwali 2024: Keeping in mind the deteriorating air quality during the festive season, several states have imposed a complete ban on firecrackers during the Diwali season. Addressing environmental concerns, strict regulations on firecracker usage have been enforced in several states, such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu. These regulations aimed at reducing air quality deterioration during this celebratory period.

Delhi imposes complete ban on firecrackers

Generally known for its severe air quality every winter, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a total ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025. This includes online sales. However, the city allows only 'green crackers', which are less harmful, during limited hours - from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali, with adjusted timings for Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. green crackers are free from toxic chemicals like barium and lead.

Bihar bans firecrackers

State authorities in Bihar have completely banned all types of firecrackers—including green alternatives—in major cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur.

Maharashtra monitors firecracker sales

Maharashtra imposed a complete ban on firecrackers and allowed only green crackers that produce around 30% less pollution than traditional ones. Moreover, the Mumbai Police banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24.

Karnataka allows only green crackers

The Karnataka government allowed only green crackers during Diwali and suggested restricting firework usage to specific hours between 8 PM and 10 PM, although no formal ban has been issued.