Disproportionate assets case: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia granted bail by Supreme Court The case against Majithia originates from a wider investigation linked to a 2021 drug-related case, which is being probed by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case, noting that he has been in custody for the past seven months. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing Majithia’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision that had earlier refused him bail.

The apex court took into account the length of Majithia’s detention in the case. The former Punjab Minister was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 last year in connection with allegations of amassing assets worth around Rs 540 crore beyond his known sources of income.

In its order dated December 4 last year, the high court had dismissed Majithia’s bail plea, stating that there was a possibility he could influence the ongoing investigation. At the same time, it had directed the Vigilance Bureau to complete the probe within three months and said Majithia could apply for bail after that period.

During the hearing before the Supreme Court, senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for Majithia, submitted that the petitioner had earlier been granted bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He also pointed out that the Supreme Court had previously rejected the Punjab government’s challenge to that bail order.

Who is Bikram Singh Majithia?

Bikram Singh Majithia is an Indian politician from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He served as a Punjab MLA from Majitha (2007–2022) and held key ministerial portfolios including Revenue, Environment, Water Supply and Public Relations in the Punjab government.

Majithia is brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.