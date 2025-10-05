'Dil jeet liya': BJP MP, co-pilot on Patna-Delhi flight, wins Shivraj Chouhan's heart with his poetic style Lauding BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the way he shared travel-related details with the passengers on the Delhi-Patna flight kept all of them connected to the journey throughout.

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was travelling from Patna to Delhi, had a memorable flight on Sunday after he found out that the plane on which he was journeying was being co-piloted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

This left Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, deeply moved and he later thanked Rudy for his 'memorable' journey. In a long post on X (which was previously called Twitter) in Hindi, Chouhan said he his Patna-Delhi flight was 'unforgettable' for him after he found that the co-pilot of the plane was his 'dear friend and senior politician' Rudy.

Rudy's poetic style wins Chouhan's heart

Lauding the BJP MP, Chouhan said the way Rudy shared travel-related details with the passengers kept all of them connected to the journey throughout. According to the union minister, Rudy began by saying that "clouds have settled around Patna today, and it has been raining continuously since yesterday. Amidst the clouds and light rain, we are about to embark on our journey to Delhi. On the way, we will pass over Varanasi. Then, Prayagraj will be visible on the left and Lucknow on the right. As we catch glimpses of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, we will complete our journey to Delhi, and if there are no clouds during landing, we will also get to see the lights of Noida's high-rise buildings."

Sharing the photos of the two, Chouhan said Rudy - a former union minister - shared every small and big detail related to the journey, which made the passengers felt 'truly unique'. "At the end, when you requested the passengers to clap for a pleasant and successful journey, there was a distinct sense of warmth in it," Chouhan said, adding that his experience was 'wonderful and unprecedented'.

"People like you are rare, who, despite such a busy schedule, still find time for their talents. Staying grounded is what this is all about, he concluded, "Thank you for this memorable journey, Rajiv Pratap Rudy."

About Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy is a former union minister and a senior BJP leader from Bihar. Born in Patna on March 30, 1962, Rudy is a certified pilot and possesses a commercial pilot license. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Rudy had also served as the Civil Aviation Minister with independent charge.