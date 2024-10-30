Dhirendra Shastri furious over firecracker ban in Diwali: 'Why doesn't this happen on Bakrid?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pandit Dhirendra Shastri.

Spiritual orator Pandit Dhirendra Shastri on Wednesday expressed resentment over the ban on firecrackers during Diwali and said why it is not being implemented on the occasion of Bakrid. He added conspiracies are hatched whenever Hindu festivals come. "Gyaan is given on Holi-Diwali, why does no one raise questions on Bakrid," he asked.

He further said, "It is so wrong that whenever festivals of Sanatan Hindu religion come, authorities talk about violation of law, impose a ban on firecrackers."

"I want to tell them that Bakrid is also celebrated in this country, stop it. Goats worth lakhs of rupees are sacrificed on Bakrid, distribute that money among the poor, it will benefit them. Along with this, violence against animals will also be prevented," he said.

Many states ban firecrackers during Diwali

Keeping the pollution level in mind, several states have imposed ban on firecrackers during Diwali this time. The state that have imposed restrictions on firecrackers include Delhi , Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu. However, only 'green crackers' are allowed for a limited time, which are considered helpful in reducing pollution.