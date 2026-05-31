May 31, 2026
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Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 9 am

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

The results of the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections are being closely watched across Himachal Pradesh as counting of votes gets underway. Dharamshala MC has 17 wards, and the outcome will decide which party takes control of one of the state's most important urban local bodies.

Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE UPDATES
Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE UPDATES Image Source : PTI FILE
Dharamsala:

Dharamshala is set to deliver a crucial political verdict today as counting begins for the Municipal Corporation elections. The civic body comprises 17 wards, and the results will determine whether the BJP or Congress gains control of one of Himachal Pradesh's most significant urban centres. Polling for the urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh was held peacefully, with around 72 per cent voter turnout recorded in municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. In the four municipal corporations, including Dharamshala, voter turnout stood at 63.61 per cent. A total of 1,147 candidates contested for 449 posts across various urban local bodies.

In Dharamshala, voters cast their ballots across all 17 wards, including McLeodganj, Bhagsunag, Kotwali Bazaar, Sakoh, Dari, Khaniara, Sidhpur and Sidhbari. As counting progresses, all eyes will be on the ward-wise trends to see which party manages to secure a majority in the municipal corporation.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Dharamshala Municipal Corporation election results...

 

Live updates :Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Voters turn out in good numbers

    The polling process concluded peacefully earlier this month. The four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh, including Dharamshala, recorded a voter turnout of 63.61 per cent.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes for Dharamshala Municipal Corporation to begin at 9 am

    Vote counting for the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 9 am. The results from all 17 wards will decide which party takes control of the civic body.

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