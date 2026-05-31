Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 9 am

Dharamsala:

Dharamshala is set to deliver a crucial political verdict today as counting begins for the Municipal Corporation elections. The civic body comprises 17 wards, and the results will determine whether the BJP or Congress gains control of one of Himachal Pradesh's most significant urban centres. Polling for the urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh was held peacefully, with around 72 per cent voter turnout recorded in municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. In the four municipal corporations, including Dharamshala, voter turnout stood at 63.61 per cent. A total of 1,147 candidates contested for 449 posts across various urban local bodies.

In Dharamshala, voters cast their ballots across all 17 wards, including McLeodganj, Bhagsunag, Kotwali Bazaar, Sakoh, Dari, Khaniara, Sidhpur and Sidhbari. As counting progresses, all eyes will be on the ward-wise trends to see which party manages to secure a majority in the municipal corporation.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Dharamshala Municipal Corporation election results...