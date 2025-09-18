DGCA approves resumption of helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra after Monsoon hiatus Following the minister’s instructions, the DGCA carried out a thorough inspection between September 13 and 16. This audit covered all helipads, helicopters, operator readiness and supporting infrastructure. After the review, permission was granted to UCADA and helicopter service providers to restart

Dehradun:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the green light for helicopter services to resume for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra from September 15-16, PTI reported citing an official statement. The services were suspended due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand during the monsoon season.

To ensure smooth coordination, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu held several review meetings with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in both Dehradun and Delhi. These discussions involved the DGCA, Airports Authority of India, Uttarakhand state government and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

DGCA conducts safety audit

Following the minister’s instructions, the DGCA carried out a thorough inspection between September 13 and 16. This audit covered all helipads, helicopters, operator readiness and supporting infrastructure. After the review, permission was granted to UCADA and helicopter service providers to restart their operations.

Besides, helicopter operators and pilots were briefed by DGCA on challenges involved, additional safety measures adopted in operations circular for conduct of helicopter pilgrimage operations.

Key safety initiatives implemented by DGCA include:

- Mandatory route checks and recurrent training for all pilots operating on the Chardham sector

- Special training focus on high-altitude flying, adverse weather handling, and crew resource management

- Deployment of only previously qualified pilots in the Chardham sector

- Comprehensive airworthiness inspections of all helicopters used for the Yatra

- Strict adherence to maintenance schedules with increased frequency during the operating season

- Enforcement of weight and balance limits for safe take-off and landing

- Mandatory use of modern navigation and communication aids for improved situational awareness

- Real-time weather monitoring and updates provided to pilots via a dedicated information system

- Air Traffic Services provided in an advisory capacity to support flight safety

- Mandatory safety briefings for all passengers covering seat belts, boarding/disembarkation, and emergency procedures

- Deployment of additional ground safety staff at helipads to manage and guide passenger movement

- On-ground deployment of DGCA flight operations and airworthiness teams at critical helipads

- Surprise checks and audits to ensure compliance with all safety directives