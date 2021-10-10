National Conference leaders Devender Rana, SS Slathia resign from party

Follow us on Image Source : @DEVENDERSRANA Devender Singh Rana resigns from Jammu Kashmir National Conference.

Jammu-based National Conference leaders Devender Rana and SS Slathia resigned from the party on Sunday. However, the reason behind them leaving the party is not known yet.

Devender Singh Rana has been a three-time J&K Legislator.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Salathia & Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

Rana, who was NC’s provincial president of the Jammu region, had dropped hints over the past few days that he will quit the party.

