National Conference leaders Devender Rana, SS Slathia resign from party

Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Salathia and Devender Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2021 16:56 IST
Devender Singh Rana resigns from Jammu Kashmir National
Image Source : @DEVENDERSRANA

Devender Singh Rana resigns from Jammu Kashmir National Conference.

Jammu-based National Conference leaders Devender Rana and SS Slathia resigned from the party on Sunday. However, the reason behind them leaving the party is not known yet.

Devender Singh Rana has been a three-time J&K Legislator.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Salathia & Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

Rana, who was NC’s provincial president of the Jammu region, had dropped hints over the past few days that he will quit the party.

