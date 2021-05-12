Delhiites wake up to cloudy sky, light rain likely today

Image Source : FILE Delhi likely to receive light rain on Wednesday.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 23.5 degrees Celsius with the weather department predicting light rain in the national capital on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain generally cloudy through the day and there is a chance of light rain. The humidity recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 51 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 24.2 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees celsius, respectively.

Latest India News