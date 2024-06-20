Heatwave situation passes in Delhi, thunderstorm likely today, says IMD scientist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi Weather Update: After parts of Delhi on Thursday received very light rainfall, IMD scientist Soma Sen said that there are pre-monsoon showers. Its impact will weaken from today. But easterlies will advance due to which the temperatures won't go up a lot. Still, there is likely to be isolated heatwave on June 23-24 in Delhi and also a possibility of a thunderstorm today.

Further speaking on the weather forecast in Delhi, Soma Sen said, "Monsoon has further advanced. We expect that in the next 3-4 days, it will advance even further in East Central India and East India - Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal. Due to this, humidity has increased in all these states. Heatwave situation has now passed. A little heatwave has been recorded today too in the western Himalayan region, northeast India but it has largely passed."

"Northwest India was under the impact of western disturbance but it is likely to move from there from tomorrow. So, temperatures are likely to rise from the day after tomorrow. We don't expect it to be a heatwave situation with a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius but west UP will continue to face heatwave situation for 5 days... We are not issuing any heatwave warning for Punjab and Haryana. We will keep monitoring it..."

Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted that the monsoon is likely to reach the Delhi-NCR region by June 30. Currently, the monsoon is advancing in Western and Central India.

