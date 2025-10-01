Delhi weather update: Rainfall, cloudy sky expected in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad today, check advisory Delhi weather: The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the national capital, with a spell of very light rain or drizzle on October 1 and added that temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-36°C for the maximum and 25-27°C for the minimum.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light rain and cloudy sky for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Apart from this, fresh weather alerts have also been issued for Gujarat, West Bengal, parts of the Northeast, and the southern region.

IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi

Delhi residents will expect light rain and drizzle on October 1. The shift in weather condition is expected to bring a noticeable fall in temperatures, providing some respite for residents after a period of prolonged heat.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the national capital, with a spell of very light rain or drizzle on October 1 and added that temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-36°C for the maximum and 25-27°C for the minimum.

Delhi weather today: Check advisory for passengers

The changing weather conditions compelled various airlines and Delhi Airport to issue advisory for travellers as some of the flights faced delays due to poor visibility and strong winds.

In the advisory, Delhi Airport said, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines.”

While no major disruptions were reported, the advice served as a reminder for passengers to stay updated before leaving for the airport.

Waterlogging, traffic jams reported in Delhi on Tuesday

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in various parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday.

"As of Tuesday, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the city's primary weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, pushing October's rainfall past its long-term monthly average of 15.1 mm. The final 24-hour figure, to be issued on Wednesday morning, is expected to place the city's rainfall well above the October average," the weather department said.

Delhi has already witnessed its wettest September and August in recent years. This August was the rainiest since 2010, when the city recorded 455.8 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi, upgrading it from yellow, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph. Under the IMD's colour-coded system, an orange warning places the city in "be prepared" mode.

Delhi records 150 mm rainfall in September

In September, the city logged more than 150 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the monthly normal of 123.5 mm. Overall, Delhi has also surpassed its seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm, recording more than 900 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30.The monsoon had reached the city in late June.

