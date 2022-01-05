Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite drizzle; winds, rain likely for couple of days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Light rains lash Delhi NCR

Light rains lashed the national capital region on Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast showers over several places adjoining Delhi. In a tweet today, the IMD wrote, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Loharu,".

This was followed by a series of tweets mentioning places that would witness rain.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

High winds and intermittent rains are likely till January 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" category through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital today recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.

