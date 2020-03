Delhi riots: Courts grants bail to three, pulls up Delhi Police Patiala house court in New Delhi has granted bail to 3 accused arrested in connection with Delhi violence. The accused, namely, Danish, Pervez Alam and Mohammed Iliyas have been granted bail. The court asked the investigating officer (IO) as to why he didn't offer bail to the accused in bailable offence.

