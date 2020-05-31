Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi secretariat department sealed as official tests positive

Delhi secretariat department sealed as official tests positive

The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 8:43 IST
Delhi secretariat department sealed as official tests positive
Image Source : FILE

Delhi secretariat department sealed as official tests positive

The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

"The official was from the GAD. The department has been sealed for sanitisation. Also, some of the officials are considered as close contacts and have been put under quarantine," a government official told IANS.

Delhi Secretariat houses the offices of all the Delhi Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister.

This came after an official from the Health Minister's office and four from the Raj Niwas tested positive for the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city crossed the 18,000-mark on Saturday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X