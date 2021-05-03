Monday, May 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 12 lives at risk: Delhi's Divine hospital gasp for medical oxygen, sends SOS

12 lives at risk: Delhi's Divine hospital gasp for medical oxygen, sends SOS

The hospital has also released contact details- (mobile number- 9911585358/ 09205151002) to contact for urgent requirement of oxygen. The hospital at Wazirabad has 12 patients on ventilator support.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2021 14:17 IST
The hospital has also released contact details- (mobile
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

The hospital has also released contact details- (mobile number- 9911585358/ 09205151002)

Delhi’s Divine hospital which treats hundreds of coronavirus patients has runing low of oxygen pressure. The hospital has sent an SOS to the government saying the oxygen is left for only two hours. 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X