Riots in northeast Delhi last year were pre-planned: Delhi Police in new supplementary chargesheet

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV A CCTV grab showing the northeast Delhi riots which took place in February 2020.

Delhi Police special cell has filed a new supplementary chargesheet in a city court in relation to the northeast Delhi riots 2020 that took place in the wake of CAA protests. As part of the new chargesheet, the Delhi Police has also submitted photos showing how rowdy elements malfunctioned, relocated CCTV cameras. It is the 3rd supplementary chargesheet by the Delhi Police which was presented to the court using animation projections.

Delhi Police submits new supplementary chargsheet in relation to northeast Delhi riots 2020 | Top points

The animation projection presented in the court by the Delhi Police in relation to the north-east Delhi riots 2020 showed how rioters disturbed the law & order situation and how head constable Ratan Lal was killed and DCP Amit Sharma was attacked.

The chargesheet also mentions how CCTV cameras were damaged to destroy evidence being recorded. The court will now take cognizance of the new chargesheet.

15 rioters, rowdy, rioters elements have been arrested under the UAPA act.

The chargesheet has been prepared on the basis of forensic, technical evidence. It mentions how everything was strategically planned.

The chargesheet says everything worked according to the planning of the rioters around 20 minutes prior to when riots took place in the Chand Bagh area in Delhi.

The police got information with the help of the FRS system that was installed at a near-little-far away places.

Chargesheet says that the riots didn't take place instantly. All was planned. With the help of animation, police also showed how rioters were carrying weapons.

There were around 35 CCTV cameras that were found damaged, malfunctioned near Chand Bagh area that suspects of full-proof planning behind riots, police said in chargesheet.

Reviewing of the footage of around 33 CCTV cameras in Chand Bagh, Mustafabad and 43 at other places suggest that this was a pre-planned riots.

All this took place when DCP Amit Sharma, ACP Annu and head constable Ratan Lal were attacked.

The planning of the Delhi riots was initiated after violence took place between 13-20 December in Jamia, New Friends Colony and Seelampur regions.

After this, a WhatsApp group with the name Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG) and an organisation Jamia Coordination Committee was formed.

and an organisation Jamia Coordination Committee was formed. The members of these group were coordinating with the members of the northeast Delhi protest site.

On February 11, after the then US President Donald Trump's India visit was announced, on February 14, 15, 16 according to planning, a women unity march was planned at all the protest sites.

On February 16-17, a secret meeting took place at Chand Bagh protest site which saw the presence of members of the northeast Delhi protest site.

On February 22, a 'chakka jam' was planned at Jafrabad metro station.

Also on February 22, the Jamia Coordination Committee in Jamia conducted a meeting to plan the chakka jam.

On February 23, a late-night secret meeting was held to plan how to dismantle CCTV cameras.

On February 24, according to their planning, CCTVs were dismantled, destroyed or malfunctioned. On the same day, protesters attacked Delhi Police personnel following which riots took place in northeast Delhi.

