Delhi reports 487 new COVID cases, positivity rate dips to 0.61%

While the positivity rate- the proportion of samples tested that return positive for COVID continued its sharp decline to 0.61 per cent today.

New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2021 16:51 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi reports 487 new COVID cases today. 

Delhi recorded as many as 487 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.  With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 14,27,926, while the death toll mounted to 24,402.

While the positivity rate- the proportion of samples tested that return positive for COVID-19 continued its sharp decline to 0.61 per cent today.

As many as 45 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 80,046 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at over 14 lakh in the national capital, including 13,94,731 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 8,748 of which 4,233 are in home isolation.

