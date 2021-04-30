Delhi reports 375 COVID deaths, 27,047 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi reports 27,047 new cases, 375 deaths and 25,288 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded as many as 27,047 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 11,49,333, while the death toll mounted to 16,147.

As many as 375 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 82,745 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 11,49,333 in the national capital, including 10,33,825 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 99,361 of which 51,616 are in home isolation.

