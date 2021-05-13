Delhi reports 308 COVID deaths, 10,489 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi reports 10,489 new COVID cases, 15,189 recoveries and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded as many as 10,489 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 13,72,475, while the death toll mounted to 20,618.

As many as 308 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,675 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,72,475 in the national capital, including 12,74,140 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 77,717 of which 48,340 are in home isolation.

