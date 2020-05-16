Delhi Red Zones: One more area in  Trilok Puri de-contained. List of COVID-19 hotspots

One more area - H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony) Block 34, Trilok Puri has been de-contained on Saturday. The the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 78. No new addition in containment zones as on today.
List of de-contained zones:
DELHI RED ZONES: FULL LIST
- Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
- Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
- Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
- Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
- Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
- House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
- Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi
- F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Dinpur Village
- Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
- C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119
- Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
- RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
- House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
- Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
- H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
- House number 97 to 107 and house number 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
- House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
- Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi
- Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
- Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
- 35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
- (Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
- Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)
- House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
- B Block Jhangirpuri
- Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
- 1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
- G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
- House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri
- 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing house number 5/387 Khichripur, Delhi
- Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj
- Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
- Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
- Gali number 5, A Block (From house number A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092
- House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
- Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony
- Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
- House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
- Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
- Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- 65. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- EA Block, Inderpuri
- Sadar Bazaar, Central District
- Chandni Mahal, Central District
- Nabi Karim, Central District
- Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
- Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
- Oberoi Apartments
- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
- In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
- In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
- In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
- In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
- In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
- In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
- Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
- Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi
- House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
- E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
- T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
- A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
- Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur
- Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village
- Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village
- Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa
- Area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur
- Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park
- H. No. P-65 and H.No. P-184, Pillanji Village
- Entire affected area including - Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali
- House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh