Delhi records minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celcius

Image Source : PTI Delhi records a minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celcius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature would settle around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 54 percent.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 36.7 degrees Celsius and 21.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

