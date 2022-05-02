Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's power demand at peak! Highest ever recorded in first week of May

Amid scorching heat, power cuts and temperatures soaring high, the national capital today saw the highest peak in power demand, ever recorded in the first week of May, reported news agency ANI,

Last month as well, Delhi saw a peak of 6,197 MW, an all-time high for the month of April ever. On Friday (April 21), the power demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day in a row.

The national capital has been witnessing an intense heatwave, with the maximum temperature recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 61 per cent.

The power demand is likely to soar further during this summer, breaching an all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285 per cent over 2,879 MW in 2002, the discom officials said.

