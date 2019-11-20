New image from NASA shows stubble burning as Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor'

A new image released by US space agency NASA shows stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi, which has contributed to the rising levels of air pollution in the national capital. Delhi-NCR is struggling under severe air pollution even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Punjab and Haryana government to control crop burning by farmers in the two states. Other than the crop burning, Diwali celebrations in the national capital have also caused much pollution in the National Central Region (NCR).

Though winds have brought slight respite from rising pollution levels in Delhi, however, the national capital still has a long way to go. Lately, residents have also complained of respiratory problems arising out of the toxic gas in the air.

Image Source : NASA NASA image shows crop burning in neighbouring states of Delhi

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's overall air quality index (AQI) read 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, up from 214 at the corresponding time the previous day.

With a AQI of 330, Ghaziabad's air quality dropped to "very poor" category and was the most-polluted city in the country on Tuesday, the CPCB data revealed. Greater Noida (272) and Noida (256) recorded their AQI in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the maximum wind speed dropped from 18 kilometers per hour on Monday to 10 kmph on Tuesday.

Low wind speed is leading to accumulation of pollutants. The speed will reduce further to 6-8 kmph on Wednesday. The temperature is also expected to dip by a few notches starting Wednesday which will affect air quality. There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, stubble burning is expected to account for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday. It was 13 per cent on Tuesday.

Calm winds and low ventilation index are predicted for the next two days and the condition is conducive for the sudden accumulation of pollutants in the Delhi region, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of the "very poor" category by early Wednesday and to the lower end of the "severe" category by November 21, it warned, adding from November 23, a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation.

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority, EPCA, asked Delhi and NCR states on Monday to step up surveillance and enforcement to check local sources of pollution and crop burning in view of the predicted dip in air quality.

It had warned that the situation will worsen if there is light rain, which would be inadequate to wash away the pollutants and add to the moisture instead. EPCA had said hot mix plants, ready mix plants, and stone crushers will continue to remain closed in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further notice.

Also Read | 'Wrong to blame farmers alone': Pollution concerns echo in Parliament, MPs want integrated action

Also Read | AirAsia to provide pollution masks to passengers flying to Delhi​

​