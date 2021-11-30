Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', likely to deteriorate tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

SAFAR advised people in the national capital to reduce heavy exertion.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate tomorrow (December 1).

The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday morning remained in the "very poor" category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 362, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5 was recorded at 211 in the 'very poor' category at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, Neighbouring Gurugram (375) and Noida (448)also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Owing to the air quality standard in Delhi, SAFAR advised people in the national capital to reduce heavy exertion.

According to SAFAR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate tomorrow (December 1), with AQI slipping to 377.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions.

In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, has been extended till November 30.

However, all schools in the national capital reopened on Monday after they were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.

