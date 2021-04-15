Over 300 Delhi cops test positive for coronavirus, 15 admitted to hospital

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (Representational image)

Over 300 Police personnel in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus out of whom 15 of them have been admitted to hospital, police informed on Thursday. Speaking on the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier said some of our police personnel have tested positive in the last few days. During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the national capital reported 16,699 fresh Covid cases with a sharp rise in the positivity rate to over 20 per cent, and 112 fatalities, according to data shared by the health department.

While the number of positive cases was lower than on Wednesday, it was because of fewer tests conducted. The 16,699 new cases came out of 82,569 tests done on Wednesday, relatively less than the over 1.08 lakh examinations done on the previous day.

As per the latest bulletin, the positivity rate stands at 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi, while the death toll recorded so far is 11,652.

Over 2,400 booked, 143 cases registered for night curfew violations in Delhi

Over 2,400 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Thursday.

According to data shared by the police, 143 cases were registered from 10 pm on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday.

"A total of 2,484 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 377 challans to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said. The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

