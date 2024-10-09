Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I | Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IND vs BAN T20I is scheduled to be played in Delhi today

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 7 PM IST with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM and the police has come up with an advisory to make sure the traffic goes on smoothly in the city, especially near the stadium.

The commuters have been asked to avoid the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 PM to 11:30 PM IST. Moreover, the shuttle facility is also available for spectators using the Metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station from Mata Sundari Parking for Gate 1 to 8 and 16 to 18.

The shuttle facility is also available for cricket fans entering the stadium from Gate 9 to 15 from Rajghat Power House and Velodrome Road.

The excitement among the cricket fans ahead of this T20I is palpable as the Indian team is playing the shortest format in Delhi for the first time since 2022 when they faced South Africa. India had lost to the Proteas then as the visitors had chased down 211 runs. Moreover, India have not won a T20I in Delhi since 2017 when they defeated New Zealand and will be keen on amending their record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 having won comfortably in Gwalior and have a chance to seal the series in Delhi.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan