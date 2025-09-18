Gangster Neeraj Bawana's father nabbed as Delhi Police cracks down on gangs; arms and ammunitions recovered A total of 820 police personnel took part in the operation. This included 39 teams from the Outer North District with 500 personnel and 19 teams from the Rohini District with 320 personnel.

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown against the infamous gangs, the Delhi Police on Wednesday carried out overnight raids at nearly 58 locations. Several police teams of the Outer North District and Rohini District launched simultaneous operations against the Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana, Jitender alias Gogi and Kala Jathedi gangs across Delhi, Sonipat, Sampla, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh.

According to police sources, significant recoveries were made during the raids, including Rs 50 lakh in cash, over 1.25 kg of gold, a bulletproof Scorpio vehicle, four country-made firearms and several live cartridges.

More than 800 cops involved in operation

A total of 820 police personnel took part in the operation. This included 39 teams from the Outer North District with 500 personnel and 19 teams from the Rohini District with 320 personnel.

Each team was led by Inspectors and ACPs (Operations) from their respective districts. The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCPs Hareshwar Swami and Rajeev Ranjan, with overall oversight by Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh.

Six suspects nabbed

During the operation, 36 suspects were detained. Out of them, six persons were formally arrested, including gangster Neeraj Bawana’s father. A total of 7 cases were registered under the Arms Act.

The arrested individuals include Shaktiman, Vedpal, Prem Singh Sehrawat, Naveen, Ankit and Hariom.

About gangs in Delhi

Several gangs have been active in Delhi for a long time, with their roots extending into Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Tillu Tajpuria gang was led by Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria, who was murdered inside Tihar Jail in 2023. However, the gang is still involved in extortion and gang wars.

The Neeraj Bawana–Rajesh Bawana gang operates from jail and is named in hundreds of cases involving murder, robbery and extortion. The Jitender alias Gogi gang took a new form after Gogi was killed in Rohini Court in 2021. Meanwhile, the Kala Jathedi gang, in alliance with Lawrence Bishnoi and other gangs, is involved in arms trafficking.

These gangs have longstanding rivalries, which have also led to violent clashes inside Tihar Jail.