Delhi: Phase 4 metro work begins; 'Janakpuri to RK Ashram' amongst 3 corridors approved

The construction of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor on Monday, officials said. With it, the piling work began for the construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri-R K Ashram corridor.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2019 16:51 IST
The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet. 

The six corridors that are planned to be constructed under phase 4 of Delhi Metro are: 

  1. Maujpur - Majalis Park.
  2. Rithala - Bawana - Narela
  3. RK Ashram - Majalis Park - Janak Puri
  4. Inderlok - Inderprastha
  5. Domestic Airport - Tughlakabad
  6. Lajpat Nagar to Chattarpur

