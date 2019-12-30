Delhi: Phase 4 metro work begins; 'Janakpuri to RK Ashram' amongst 3 corridors approved

The construction of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor on Monday, officials said. With it, the piling work began for the construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri-R K Ashram corridor.
The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.
According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.
The six corridors that are planned to be constructed under phase 4 of Delhi Metro are:
- Maujpur - Majalis Park.
- Rithala - Bawana - Narela
- RK Ashram - Majalis Park - Janak Puri
- Inderlok - Inderprastha
- Domestic Airport - Tughlakabad
- Lajpat Nagar to Chattarpur