Rain brings much needed relief for Delhi-NCR from sweltering heat

Delhi rain, weather news updates: Delhi and nearby areas of Noida, Ghaziabad received light rain on Friday evening bringing much needed respite from sweltering heat in the region.

After a hot and humid day with the mercury hovering over 42 degrees Celsius, the national capital region witnessed sudden change in the weather in the evening. Pleasant wind and rain brought down the simmering temperature.

The rain may have brought relief, monsoon is till days away from Delhi and other northern states, the weather department said.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said there is "no chance" of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7.

After that, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till the middle of this month.

The last time monsoon arrived so late in Delhi was in 2012.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

