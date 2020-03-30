Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi's Nizamuddin area cordoned off, over 175 people to undergo COVID-19 tests (Image used for representational purpose only)

A group of around 175 people from Delhi's Nizamuddin area are being tested for coronavirus in different hospitals amid worries that they may have been developed symptoms for coronavirus after attending an event of Tableeghi Jamaat preacher at the Banglawali Masjid. Additionally, over 12 houses with members who came in touch with a group of preachers from Malaysia and Indonesia have been quarantined in the area. This is the largest single group being tested at the same time over suspicion of the highly contagious COVID-19, which is transmitted easily from person to person.

One man, who was also taken for test, has died. Though it has not been established that the man who died - he was from Tamil Nadu - had coronavirus.

The area has been sealed off and the police are patrolling to ensure no one violates quarantine. Drones are being used to monitor the movement of people. Around 2,000 people are in quarantine in the thickly-populated locality in south Delhi. Some of them are being shifted to other parts of Delhi.