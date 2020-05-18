Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR: UP, Haryana CMs hint at relaxations in travel restrictions

Travel restrictions within Delhi-NCR are likely to be eased today as the 4th phase of lockdown comes into effect. Chief Ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath -- have already hinted at relaxed travel restrictions at Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurugram among other state borders inside NCR.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has told India TV that because Gurugram and Faridabad do not have the virus spread all across the cities, restrictions will be valid only for the containment zones while normal activities will resume in all the other areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also echoed the same sentiment. Talking exclusively to India TV, Yogi Adityanath said that if people are following the guidelines and are not exposed to COVID-19 then they can travel between cities. However, those who are working in healthcare services, they should not travel between cities be it from Ghaziabad to Noida, Noida to Delhi or Delhi to Noida.

As per the GoI guidelines for the lockdown 4.0, the states have the power to decide what restrictions they want to impose and what relaxations they want to give to the people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been a strong advocate of opening up Delhi. After the new guidelines came yesterday, Kejriwal said that it was time to relax the restrictions and that he would announce Delhi's plan of action on Monday.

