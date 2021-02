Image Source : PTI Delhi's minimum temperature dips again

Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.8 degrees Celsius on Friday due to cold, dry winds blowing in from snow-laden western Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department said. The city had recorded 2.1 mm rainfall on Thursday under the influence of Western Disturbance which also led to widespread snowfall in the hilly region.

"Cold, dry winds from the mountains have started blowing towards the plains, resulting in a dip in the minimum temperature," an IMD official said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, on Friday as against 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 23.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature had settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

ALSO READ | Fog engulfs parts of North, North-East India; Delhi's air quality 'very poor'

Latest India News