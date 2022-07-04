Monday, July 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Upset over pet dog barking, man attacks members of neighbour's family in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Upset over pet dog barking, man attacks members of neighbour's family in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

The man first hit the dog using an iron pipe, and then attacked one of the family members of the neighbour. A complaint has been filed with the Paschim Vihar police station.

Reported By : Jatin Sharma Edited By : Poorva Joshi | New Delhi
Published on: July 04, 2022 9:14 IST
man attacks neighbour, dog barking, delhi news
Image Source : ANI

Upset over pet dog barking, man attacks members of neighbour's family in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Delhi news: In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi's Paschim Vihar attacked three members of his neighbour's family after their dog barked at him. The man used an iron pipe to injure them, after first throwing a brick at them. Rakshit, the neighbour described the incident saying, "Dharamveer Dahiya is our neighbour, and was passing through our house when our pet dog who sits at the gate, barked at him. This made him very angry, and he grabbed the dog by its tail, threw him and started beating him."

Rakshit later intervened, after which an argument started, during which Dharamveer hit him with a brick. He went inside to get an iron pipe and hit two other members of the family apart from Rakshit. 

Dharamveer first hit the dog with an iron pipe, and then attacked Rakshit's maternal uncle with the pipe, due to which he fell on the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. On the statement of Rakshit, an FIR has been registered under sections 589, 22, 308, 323, 341 and 451 of the IPC, under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

 

Related Stories
Delhi: Gruesome murder caught on CCTV, man stabbed, head smashed with bricks | WATCH

Delhi: Gruesome murder caught on CCTV, man stabbed, head smashed with bricks | WATCH

Delhi Police constable kills self with service revolver

Delhi Police constable kills self with service revolver

40-year-old builder shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, investigation on

40-year-old builder shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, investigation on

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News