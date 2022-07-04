Follow us on Image Source : ANI Upset over pet dog barking, man attacks members of neighbour's family in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Delhi news: In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi's Paschim Vihar attacked three members of his neighbour's family after their dog barked at him. The man used an iron pipe to injure them, after first throwing a brick at them. Rakshit, the neighbour described the incident saying, "Dharamveer Dahiya is our neighbour, and was passing through our house when our pet dog who sits at the gate, barked at him. This made him very angry, and he grabbed the dog by its tail, threw him and started beating him."

Rakshit later intervened, after which an argument started, during which Dharamveer hit him with a brick. He went inside to get an iron pipe and hit two other members of the family apart from Rakshit.

Dharamveer first hit the dog with an iron pipe, and then attacked Rakshit's maternal uncle with the pipe, due to which he fell on the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. On the statement of Rakshit, an FIR has been registered under sections 589, 22, 308, 323, 341 and 451 of the IPC, under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

