Delhi: Karol Bagh jewller dupes govt employees on pretext of gold scheme

Shiv Om jewellers based in Delhi's Karol Bagh have duped government employees in pretext of a never-ending gold scheme. The government employees have now approached the police for registration of an FIR.

The government employees gave complaint on January 22 but Delhi Police say that they will register the FIR only after the elections are over.

The complainant said that they deposited money in Shiv Om jewellers in a gold scheme but now the jeweller has run away and he is not responding to calls.

The jeweller, Shivam Chaturvedi, is the son of a retired UPSC employee and the victims are mostly low rung government employees of ministry and their relatives.

One of the complainant, an upper division clerk (UDC) at NHRC, said, "She deposited Rs 87,000 and her sister and sister-in-law also deposited huge amount in the scheme and now the Jeweller Shivam Chaturvedi has vacated his residence in Krishna Nagar and also shut his shop at Karol Bagh"

The victim alleged that the jeweller used to give a card on which he took money every month and signed in the column, however, he has not