Cocaine capsules worth Rs 15 cr found at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport

Highlights The unclaimed bag was found near the de-boarding area near Gate No-11 at the international arrival

On thorough checking, the bag was found containing 52 light yellow colour capsules

The official said that it was clear that the said cocaine was meant for smuggling into India

The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi recovered an unclaimed bag containing 'cocaine capsules' valued at Rs 15 crore on Sunday, an official said. A case was lodged and efforts were being made to identify the accused who abandoned the bag, the official further said.

The polybag was found by the Customs officials lying near the de-boarding area near Gate No-11 at the international arrival of T-3 (terminal 3)

Subsequently, on thorough checking, it was found containing 52 light yellow colour capsules.

"The capsules were cut open and the recovered substance suspected to be narcotics was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to be a commercial quantity of cocaine. This yielded the recovery of a total of unclaimed 870 grams of narcotic substance," said the Customs official.

Thus the unknown accused has violated provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act.

"It is an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Narcotic substance suspected to be Cocaine has been seized along with concealing material under Section 43 (a) of NDPS Act. Further investigation in the matter is under progress to trace the carrier of the said narcotic substance," said the official.

The officials are scanning the CCTV footage to get a clue about the accused.

(With inputs from IANS)

