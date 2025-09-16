Delhi High Court upholds termination of DU professor accused of seeking bribes from students The row erupted in 2008 when several students accused the faculty member of demanding inappropriate favors, including money, a cellphone, pearl necklaces, diamond earrings and even a saree, in return for benefits like attendance and higher grades.

The Delhi High Court has upheld the termination of a Delhi University faculty member, who was suspended for demanding cash, a cell phone, and diamond earrings from students as bribes in exchange for attendance and good marks.

The Delhi High Court validated the decision by passing an order in this regard on September 12. As per PTI, Justice Jasmeet Singh described the misconduct as "serious" and said it undermined "the very foundation of academic integrity."

The faculty member, who was a reader (a professor without a chair) in the university’s commerce department, had challenged her termination, challenging the 2012 ruling in this regard.

The row erupted in 2008 when several students accused the faculty member of demanding inappropriate favors, including money, a cellphone, pearl necklaces, diamond earrings and even a saree, in return for benefits like attendance and higher grades.

Faculty member alleges conspiracy

The sacked professor denied the allegations, claiming they were false and part of a conspiracy to have her removed from her position. She also argued that the audio recordings submitted by some students had been edited, with parts that might have worked against the students deliberately removed.

University committee finds her guilty

In response, the college and university formed an inquiry committee, followed by an appeals committee. Both committees, after conducting disciplinary proceedings, found her guilty of misconduct.

However, while upholding the charges, the appeals committee reduced the penalty from dismissal to termination so she could still receive her retirement benefits.

The petitioner contended that statutory protections were breached, the inquiry committee was improperly formed, the evidence presented was fabricated and untrustworthy, legal assistance was denied, and a fair opportunity to defend was not provided.