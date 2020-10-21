Delhi High Court mandates attested affidavits to file petitions, suits

Image Source : PTI Attested affidavits will be mandatory to file suits: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to strike down with its administrative order which makes it mandatory to file petitions and suits, accompanied with affidavits which are duly attested by the oath commissioner. A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad declined to tinker with the order, noting that things have almost normalised and hence, the exemptions granted due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic shall be revoked.

"We are of the view that the office order of August 28 does not deserve any interference as the things have normalised to a large extent and unlock guidelines have been issued by the Union of India and Delhi government and the exemptions granted earlier have been done away with," it said.

The bench, however, granted liberty to the woman petitioner to file an exemption application before each of the courts concerned explaining the facts and circumstances and seek permission to file attested affidavits later on.

The court was hearing a petition by an 82-year-old woman, who is currently residing in a senior citizen home in Punjab's Jalandhar, and is embroiled in various litigations with her sons before the Delhi High Court and other city courts.

The woman had sought the court's directions to revoke the August 28 order which makes it mandatory to do filing with an attested affidavit and court fees.

Advocate Deepak Khosla, representing the woman, said she has multiple cases pending before the high court and other subordinate courts. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, she was residing in an old-age home in Jalandhar and it was difficult for her to file duly attested affidavits, along with her pleas.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage