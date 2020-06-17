Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after testing negative for the infection a day ago. The 55-year-old AAP minister was admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday, after running a high-grade fever.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jain was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection, for which he tested negative. Following that he underwent the COVID-19 test for the second time today. The result of his second COVID-19 test came positive.

Earlier on Tuesday morning Delhi minister tweeted to inform, "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage